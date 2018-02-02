Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returns to highest level Friday
Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
The Blue Jackets have chronically shuffled Hannikainen about the organization's ranks this season, as he's on the verge of blooming into a full-time player. Both Jussi Jokinen and Matt Calvert will be unrestricted free agents this summer, which figures to open the door for Hannikainen to earn a consistent role with the parent club. Until that happens, though, he doesn't possesses much fantasy utility outside of keeper/dynasty leagues. He's pitched in four points (two goals, two assists) over 27 NHL games this campaign.
