Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

The Blue Jackets have chronically shuffled Hannikainen about the organization's ranks this season, as he's on the verge of blooming into a full-time player. Both Jussi Jokinen and Matt Calvert will be unrestricted free agents this summer, which figures to open the door for Hannikainen to earn a consistent role with the parent club. Until that happens, though, he doesn't possesses much fantasy utility outside of keeper/dynasty leagues. He's pitched in four points (two goals, two assists) over 27 NHL games this campaign.