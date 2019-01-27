Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returns to practice
Hannikainen (elbow) suited up for practice Sunday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old Finn was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 10 and hasn't practiced since. He missed the team's final six games before All-Star break but appears to be nearing a return to action. Hannikainen has four goals and seven points in 34 games this season.
