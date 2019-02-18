Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Ruled out against Lightning
Hannikainen (illness) won't be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
Hannikainen is currently bogged down in a 24-game pointless streak, so even once he gets healthy, he could struggle to earn his way into the lineup. The winger's lack of production is probably due in part to his limited minutes, as he is averaging just 9:19 of ice time during his slump. If he does rejoin the lineup, it will likely be at the expense of Lukas Sedlak or Kole Sherwood.
