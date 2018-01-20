Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent back to minors
Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday, TSN reports.
The Blue Jackets don't play again until Tuesday against the Golden Knights, whereas the Monsters will have played two contests before then, so Hannikainen will continue to refine his game in the lower levels. After all, there's usually no such thing as an in-season break for a touted prospect teetering between the organization's ranks.
