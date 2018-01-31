Play

The Blue Jackets assigned Hannikainen to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Hannikainen has been a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' last four games, so Columbus clearly wants him to taste some game action in the minors instead of riding the pine with the big club. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Jackets after drawing into a few games with AHL Cleveland.

