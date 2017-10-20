Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Hannikainen to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Boone Jenner (back) was activated off injured reserve Friday, so Columbus is no longer in need of Hannikainen's services as a depth forward. The 24-year-old Finn will, however, continue to be one of the first players recalled when the Blue Jackets are dealing with injuries up front this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Called up Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Inks two-year extension Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Turns back around to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Headed back to AHL Cleveland•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...