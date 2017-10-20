The Blue Jackets assigned Hannikainen to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Boone Jenner (back) was activated off injured reserve Friday, so Columbus is no longer in need of Hannikainen's services as a depth forward. The 24-year-old Finn will, however, continue to be one of the first players recalled when the Blue Jackets are dealing with injuries up front this season.