Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Settles immigration issues
Hannikainen reportedly settled his immigration issues Thursday and is expected to be in Columbus for training camp Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
It was originally believed that Hannikainen wasn't going to be available for the start of training camp, but it seems he was able to find a way to settle his issues and be present for the start of camp. The Finn recorded four goals and three assists over 44 games last year. Now Hannikainen will be able to use his extra time on the ice to cement a bottom-six role heading into the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Dealing with immigration issues•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Inks extension with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Activated from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Will not play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy ahead of Friday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Surfaces on IR•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.