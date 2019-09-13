Hannikainen reportedly settled his immigration issues Thursday and is expected to be in Columbus for training camp Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

It was originally believed that Hannikainen wasn't going to be available for the start of training camp, but it seems he was able to find a way to settle his issues and be present for the start of camp. The Finn recorded four goals and three assists over 44 games last year. Now Hannikainen will be able to use his extra time on the ice to cement a bottom-six role heading into the 2019-20 season.