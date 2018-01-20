Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Skips back to NHL
Hannikainen was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Finn continues to pinball between the Blue Jackets and their top development affiliate. However, he's been playing more than ever at the highest level in 2017-18, collecting four points through 27 contests. Hannikainen has already defied the odds of cracking an NHL roster despite going undrafted, so we can't rule out his potential for making a splash in the fantasy realm in the coming seasons.
