Hannikainen failed to score a point and posted a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Injuries have pushed the 24-year-old into a regular spot on the Jackets' fourth line, but Hannikainen's failed to do much with the opportunity, going scoreless in the last six games while managing a minus-1 rating and only six shots on goal in under 10 minutes of ice time a night. In fact, his last point at the NHL level came all the way back on Nov. 10. Expect him to return to the press box, or even AHL Cleveland, once the club has better options to round out their forward ranks.