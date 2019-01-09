Hannikainen won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning due to an upper-body injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Hannikainen left the game before recording a point, marking his 16th straight pointless effort. He left the game along with Brandon Dubinsky (lower body), which eliminates two of the three fourth-line players for Columbus. Expect an update before Thursday's home game versus the Predators.