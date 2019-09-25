Play

Hannikainen was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Columbus already placed Hannikainen on waivers Monday for the purpose of reassigning him to their AHL affiliate, so although although he'll likely stick with the Blue Jackets for the final three games of their preseason schedule, he'll almost certainly be sent back to the bus league prior to the team's regular-season opener against Toronto on Oct. 4.

