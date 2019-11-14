Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Summoned from AHL
The Blue Jackets recalled Hannikainen from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Hannikainen will provide some depth up front after the team placed Kole Sherwood on injured reserve Thursday due to an oblique tear. Even with his recall, Hannikainen doesn't present enough of an offensive threat to warrant fantasy ownership in most formats.
