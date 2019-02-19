Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Surfaces on IR
The Blue Jackets placed Hannikainen (illness) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Columbus has yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for Hannikainen's recovery, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability, as he's only tallied seven points while averaging 9:25 of ice time in 42 appearances this season.
