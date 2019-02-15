Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Under the weather
Hannikainen won't play Saturday against Chicago due to an illness, Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
With Hannikainen unavailable, Kole Sherwood will draw into the lineup and make his season debut against the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Monday's clash with the Lightning.
