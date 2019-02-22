Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Will not play Friday
Hannikainen (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Senators, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
It was reported Thursday that Hannikainen was healthy and ready to play in Friday's game, with the Finn logging a practice with Brandon Dubinsky and Riley Nash. Of course, the change of plans could be a moot point, as the winger hasn't registered a point in 24 consecutive games, and there probably isn't a fantasy following here anyway.
