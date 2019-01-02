Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Absent from practice
Nutivaara was not in attendance for Wednesday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Coach John Tortorella didn't sound overly considered, as he described Nutivarra as "nicked", but declined to elaborate any further. The blueliner is bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak during which he is averaging a mere 16:25 of ice time. Unless he can secure more minutes, the Finn could see his drought drag on.
