Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Columbus assigned Nutivaara to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Finn appeared in 66 games with Columbus last season, but he wasn't going to crack the lineup for the Blue Jackets' regular-season opener against the Islanders on Friday, so he'll likely remain in the minors until he's needed by the big club. Nutivaara is a solid bottom-pairing defender, but he doesn't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in season-long fantasy formats.
