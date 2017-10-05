Columbus assigned Nutivaara to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Finn appeared in 66 games with Columbus last season, but he wasn't going to crack the lineup for the Blue Jackets' regular-season opener against the Islanders on Friday, so he'll likely remain in the minors until he's needed by the big club. Nutivaara is a solid bottom-pairing defender, but he doesn't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in season-long fantasy formats.