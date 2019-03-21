Nutivaara (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nutivaara will presumably take his place among the pairings in the evening's contest after missing Tuesday due to a bug. The third-year blueliner hasn't been able to match the 23 points over 61 games he recorded during his sophomore season, owning just 17 through 71 games. Either way, he doesn't produce enough offensively to warrant fantasy consideration in the vast majority of leagues.