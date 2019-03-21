Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Back at practice Thursday
Nutivaara (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Nutivaara will presumably take his place among the pairings in the evening's contest after missing Tuesday due to a bug. The third-year blueliner hasn't been able to match the 23 points over 61 games he recorded during his sophomore season, owning just 17 through 71 games. Either way, he doesn't produce enough offensively to warrant fantasy consideration in the vast majority of leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Under the weather Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Stuck in scoring drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Slated to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Sluggish heading into new year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...