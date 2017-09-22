Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Back in game shape
Nutivaara (hip) is listed in the Blue Jackets lineup for Friday's preseason home game against the Penguins.
He had offseason hip surgery, so it'll be interesting to see the level of minutes that Nutivaara can handle in this game against the league's best. The mobile defenseman will form the top pairing with Scott Harrington, but he certainly will be bumped down the depth chart once the regular season commences, possibly even to to the minors.
