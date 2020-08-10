Nutivaara is in the lineup Sunday for Game 5 against Toronto, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Nutivaara was a healthy scratch in Games 1, 2 and 4, and skated 17:47 while not contributing anything offensively other than a shot on net in Game 3. With head coach John Tortorella opting to roll with seven defenseman for the must-win Game 5, Nutivaara made the cut in favor of forward Nathan Gerbe.