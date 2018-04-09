Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Cleared to play
Nutivaara will suit up against the Capitals in Game 1 on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Nutivaara's return may push Jack Johnson back into an observer role, as coach John Tortorella seems to prefer the Finn. Considering the 23-year-old notched four goals and an assist in his eight games prior to getting hurt, you can see why the coaching staff wants the offensively-mind defenseman in the lineup.
