Nutivaara will suit up against the Capitals in Game 1 on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Nutivaara's return may push Jack Johnson back into an observer role, as coach John Tortorella seems to prefer the Finn. Considering the 23-year-old notched four goals and an assist in his eight games prior to getting hurt, you can see why the coaching staff wants the offensively-mind defenseman in the lineup.