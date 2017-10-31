Nutivaara registered two primary assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the Bruins.

This was the second multi-point game of Nutivaara's career. Granted, the Finn has only played in 74 contests since emerging as a rookie in 2016-17, but his latest performance was rather clutch considering how close this game ended up being. Fantasy owners shouldn't rush to pick him up, though, as he's a third-pairing defender still learning the nuances of a tough position.