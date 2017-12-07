Nutivaara (upper body) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

If Nutivaara is given the green light, coach John Tortorella confirmed he would be reinserted into the lineup. The defenseman has missed the Jackets' previous two outings, but appears headed toward a return on the road against New Jersey on Friday. Who might get relegated to the press box in the Finn's stead remains to be seen.