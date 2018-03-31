Nutivaara left Saturday's game versus the Canucks with an upper-body injury and he won't return.

This is obviously an unfortunate development for a guy who signed a four-year contract extension with the club Thursday, but fantasy owners invested in Nutivaara shouldn't fret too much until it's known how much time he'll miss (if any time at all). The second-year blueliner has collected seven goals, 16 assists to complement a plus-13 rating through 61 games this season.