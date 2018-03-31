Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Exits contest with upper-body injury
Nutivaara left Saturday's game versus the Canucks with an upper-body injury and he won't return.
This is obviously an unfortunate development for a guy who signed a four-year contract extension with the club Thursday, but fantasy owners invested in Nutivaara shouldn't fret too much until it's known how much time he'll miss (if any time at all). The second-year blueliner has collected seven goals, 16 assists to complement a plus-13 rating through 61 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Signs four-year extension Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scores game-winner Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Returns from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Will remain sidelined Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Not playing Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...