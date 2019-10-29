Nutivaara (lower body) is expected to return to action Wednesday against the Oilers, Jacob Myers of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

With Ryan Murray (hand) on IR, the Jackets can ill afford to be without two of their regular blueliners. Nutivaara has missed the last two contests with his injury but was able to practice Monday, and the 25-year-old has two goals and a plus-1 rating through eight games this season.