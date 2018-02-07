Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Grabs assist in Tuesday's loss
Nutivaara recorded an assist while adding three hits, two shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
While it was a strong all-around effort for the 23-year-old, he's got just three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2018, and Nutivaara typically doesn't produce enough in secondary categories to have much of a floor for DFS purposes. He's become a key member of the Jackets blue line, but his fantasy value remains minimal.
