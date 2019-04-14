Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Healthy scratch Sunday
Nutivaara will be a healthy scratch for Game 3 on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
In the first two games of the series, Nutivaara had just one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating. It's unclear whether or not he'll draw back into the lineup for Tuesday's game. Adam Clendening will replace him for Sunday's contest.
