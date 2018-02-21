Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Lands on IR
Nutivaara (upper body) was transferred to injured reserve Wednesday.
The move was retroactively made to Feb. 16 when Nutivaara suffered the injury in a loss to Philadelphia, meaning he can be activated as early as Friday. Nutivaara, who's already improved his point total to 18 after scoring just seven last season, is yet to practice with his teammates since getting injured, so he faces a tight timetable if he's to get back into the lineup Saturday against Chicago.
