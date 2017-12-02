Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Last-minute scratch Saturday
Nutivaara will miss Saturday's game against the Capitals with an upper-body injury.
The Finn, who was a late scratch, figures to be replaced in the lineup on the third pair by Gabriel Carlsson. More details should surface on Nutivaara's injury, but this spells trouble for the Blue Jackets since they're already without Ryan Murray, who's on IR with an upper-body ailment of his own.
