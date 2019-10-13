Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Lights lamp in win
Nutivaara scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Goals don't come any easier than this one -- the 25-year-old drifted down from the blue line and wound up unmarked at the far post, allowing him to simply tap in Ryan Murray's pass through the slot. It's Nutivaara's only point so far through four games, and his value to the Jackets comes more from his reliable play at the other end of the ice than his offensive contributions.
