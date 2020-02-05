Nutivaara has recorded only one assist with five shots, nine hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over his last 12 games.

The 25-year-old remains a steady presence in his own end and a key cog in a blue line corps that has been helping rookie netminder Elvis Merzlikins shine, but Nutivaara hasn't been doing much to help fantasy GMs. Don't expect that to change down the stretch.