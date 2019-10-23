Nutivaara (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice and coach John Tortorella said he's a "little dinged up," Jeff Svoboda of NHL.com reports.

Nutivaara is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old blueliner already has two goals through eight games, but he's ringing up at a 14.3 shooting percentage -- an unsustainable rate. If he's unable to suit up Thursday, expect Scott Harrington to enter the mix.