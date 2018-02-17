Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Misses practice Saturday with injury
Nutivaara did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an injury that occurred late in regulation Friday against the Flyers, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Nutivaara's injury went largely unnoticed during the contest, but his absence from practice Saturday brought it to light. He has another day to rest up for Sunday's contest against the Penguins, but it's probably best to consider him questionable for the matchup until something suggests otherwise.
