Nutivaara was absent from Monday's practice session with an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Nutivaara was on the receiving end of a hit from Nikita Kucherov, which saw the Russian winger suspended for one-game. The fact that coach John Tortorella was unable to provide an update on Nutivaara doesn't bode well for the blueliner to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, after previously missing Game 3 on Sunday.