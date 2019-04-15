Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Missing from practice
Nutivaara was absent from Monday's practice session with an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Nutivaara was on the receiving end of a hit from Nikita Kucherov, which saw the Russian winger suspended for one-game. The fact that coach John Tortorella was unable to provide an update on Nutivaara doesn't bode well for the blueliner to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, after previously missing Game 3 on Sunday.
