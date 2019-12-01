Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: No clear timeline for return
Nutivaara (upper body) still has no clear timeline to return, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
It's unlikely Nutivaara returns to the lineup this week, and his absence became more damaging following the report that Zach Werenski (shoulder) will miss the next four weeks. Nutivaara hasn't played since Nov. 5, and he's recorded two goals and zero assists through 10 contests.
