Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Not playing Sunday
Nutivaara (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The 23-year-old blueliner missed practice Saturday with an unknown injury that was apparently suffered during Friday's contest against Philadelphia. Nutivaara has 18 points in 51 games in just his second NHL season.
