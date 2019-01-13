Nutivaara tallied an assist and logged 20:21 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Capitals.

Nutivaara's helper on Cam Atkinson's first-period goal one minute into the game snapped an 11-game scoring drought for the Finnish defender. With four goals and 13 points in 43 games, the 24-year-old will likely return to the third defense pairing once Ryan Murray (illness) returns to the lineup and has very limited fantasy value.