Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Out again Thursday
Nutivaara (upper body) didn't take part in team drills during Wednesday's practice and won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Jack Johnson will once again replace Nutivaara on the blue line, but the 23-year-old may be able to return for Saturday's regular-season finale in Nashville.
