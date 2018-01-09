Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Picks up assist in comeback win Monday
Nutivaara notched an assist with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
He helped set up Nick Foligno for the Jackets' first goal of the game with just under five minutes left in the third period, setting the stage for a stunning comeback victory. Nutivaara gets overshadowed on the Columbus blue line by the young duo of Zach Werenski and Seth Jones, but the 23-year-old Finn has some decent skill of his own and has settled into a regular role on the second power-play unit, recording two goals and 15 points through 37 games in just his second NHL campaign.
