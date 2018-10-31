Nutivaara scored a goal and registered three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Tuesday's goal marked Nutivaara's first score of the year, so the Blue Jackets will hope it's a sign of things to come rather than an aberration. The 24-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a rock-solid start to the campaign, notching one goal and six points in 11 appearances, so he's definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats if he's still available.