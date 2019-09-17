Nutivaara missed Sunday's scrimmages due to an illness but was back on the ice Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The defenseman missed the end of the Jackets' playoff run last year with a rib injury, but he was healthy for the beginning of training camp until picking up a bug this weekend. Nutivaara scored five goals and 21 points in 80 games last season for Columbus and should slot in on one of the club's bottom two pairings again in 2019-20.