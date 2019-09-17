Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Practicing Monday
Nutivaara missed Sunday's scrimmages due to an illness but was back on the ice Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The defenseman missed the end of the Jackets' playoff run last year with a rib injury, but he was healthy for the beginning of training camp until picking up a bug this weekend. Nutivaara scored five goals and 21 points in 80 games last season for Columbus and should slot in on one of the club's bottom two pairings again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with a muscle tear•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still hampered by injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Set to miss Game 4•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.