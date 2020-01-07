Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Quiet in return
Nutivaara (upper body) went minus-1 in 16:17 during Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Nutivaara's first game in two months was a quiet one. The Finnish defenseman figures to serve in a third-pairing role. Fantasy owners need not pay much attention -- he has only two goals through 11 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Activated from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Works in no-contact capacity•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: No clear timeline for return•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Shifts to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Won't travel for road game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.