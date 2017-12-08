Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Ready to rock Friday
Nutivaara (upper body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Nutivaara has been a steady source of offense from the blue line for Columbus this season, notching one goal and nine points in 21 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely occupy a bottom-pairing role Friday against New Jersey.
