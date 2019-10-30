As expected, Nutivaara (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Edmonton, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Nutivaara will return to a top-four role following a two-game absence, skating with David Savard on the Blue Jackets' second pairing. The 25-year-old Finn has potted two goals and fired 14 shots on net in eight games this campaign.