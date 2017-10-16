Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Recalled from AHL Cleveland
Nutivaara was called up to Columbus on Sunday.
After recording seven points in 66 games for Columbus last season, Nutivaara will take Gabriel Carlsson's roster spot during his injured reserve stint. Nutivaara will battle against Scott Harrington for the last spot on the third defense pairing with Ryan Murray.
