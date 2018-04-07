Nutivaara (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Nutivaara will miss a third consecutive game, and the Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. Columbus will hope to have the 23-year-old blueliner back for Game 1 of their upcoming first-round playoff series, as he was on a roll before suffering his upper-body injury, racking up four goals and five points in his last 10 games.