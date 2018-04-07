Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Remains sidelined
Nutivaara (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Nutivaara will miss a third consecutive game, and the Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. Columbus will hope to have the 23-year-old blueliner back for Game 1 of their upcoming first-round playoff series, as he was on a roll before suffering his upper-body injury, racking up four goals and five points in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Out again Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Exits contest with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Signs four-year extension Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scores game-winner Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Returns from IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...