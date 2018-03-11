Nutivaara (upper body) was removed from the injured reserve on Sunday.

The 23-year-old blueliner missed the last 11 games with his injury, last suiting up on Feb. 16. Nutivaara has three goals and 18 points so far in his second NHL campaign. He holds much more value in dynasty formats, but he might be worth a look in some deeper leagues as well.

