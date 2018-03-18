Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scores game winner Saturday
Nutivaara's power-play goal in the second period held up as the game winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Senators.
He beat Mike Condon with a slap shot from the point thanks to Thomas Vanek setting up a perfect screen in front of the Ottawa netminder; it was just Nutivaara's fourth goal of the season, and his first since Jan. 23. The 23-year-old may not have even dressed Saturday, much less seen time on the power play, if it weren't for Seth Jones' upper-body injury, but those are the kind of fortunate occurrences that have helped the Jackets win seven straight games and kept them firmly in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
