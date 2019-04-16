Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Set to miss Game 4
Nutivaara (undisclosed) won't return to the lineup against the Lightning on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Coach John Tortorella will stick with his Game 3 lineups, which means Nutivaara will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. The Finn averaged 21:36 of ice time in the first two games of the series and should continue eating up big minutes was given the all-clear. Adam Clendening figures to continue deputizing in Nutivaara's stead.
