Nutivaara (undisclosed) won't return to the lineup against the Lightning on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Coach John Tortorella will stick with his Game 3 lineups, which means Nutivaara will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. The Finn averaged 21:36 of ice time in the first two games of the series and should continue eating up big minutes was given the all-clear. Adam Clendening figures to continue deputizing in Nutivaara's stead.