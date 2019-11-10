The Blue Jackets place Nutivaara (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 5, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

With the move, the earliest Nutivaara can return is Tuesday's game against the Canadians, and he's thought of as day-to-day. The Finn suffered the injury in Tuesday's game against Vegas, and it's still unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Scott Harrington should continue to be deployed in Columbus' bottom defensive pair for the time being.